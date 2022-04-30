Timberwolves And Grizzlies Game 6 Starting Lineups
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win advances them to the second-round of the playoffs, while a loss for the Timberwolves ends their season.
A win for the Timberwolves forces a Game 7, which will be played on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.
The Timberwolves won the first game of the series, then lost the next two, won Game 4 and then the Grizzlies took Game 5.
Every other first-round series is over, so this has a chance to be the only one that goes seven games.
Last season, the Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the west, and lost in five games to the Utah Jazz.
This season, they were the second seed and heavy favorites to advance to the second-round.
The betting markets did not factor in just how good the Timberwolves are regardless of their seed.
D'Angelo Russel, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards make up one of the best trios in all of the NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE.