Timberwolves And Grizzlies Game 6 Starting Lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Game 6.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win advances them to the second-round of the playoffs, while a loss for the Timberwolves ends their season.  

A win for the Timberwolves forces a Game 7, which will be played on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.  

The Timberwolves won the first game of the series, then lost the next two, won Game 4 and then the Grizzlies took Game 5.  

Every other first-round series is over, so this has a chance to be the only one that goes seven games. 

Last season, the Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the west, and lost in five games to the Utah Jazz. 

This season, they were the second seed and heavy favorites to advance to the second-round. 

The betting markets did not factor in just how good the Timberwolves are regardless of their seed. 

D'Angelo Russel, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards make up one of the best trios in all of the NBA. 

