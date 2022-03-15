Timberwolves And Spurs Starting Lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the night as one of the hottest teams in the NBA with an 8-2 record in their last ten games overall.

They are the seventh seed in the west with a 39-30 record in 69 games played.

As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the west with a 26-42 record in 68 games played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball