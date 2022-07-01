Skip to main content
Here's Who The Timberwolves Traded To The Jazz For Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz made a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Friday, the NBA world continued its drama as players are on the move right and left. 

The latest domino to fall was All-Star center Rudy Gobert.  

The Utah Jazz traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

They only had to trade role players, but they did trade many draft-picks.  

According to Wojnarowski, they will sent Utah; Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and five four first-round picks (five counting Walker Kessler who was just drafted in the first-round of the 2022 NBA Draft).   

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

