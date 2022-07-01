Here's Who The Timberwolves Traded To The Jazz For Rudy Gobert
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz made a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
On Friday, the NBA world continued its drama as players are on the move right and left.
The latest domino to fall was All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
The Utah Jazz traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
They only had to trade role players, but they did trade many draft-picks.
According to Wojnarowski, they will sent Utah; Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and five four first-round picks (five counting Walker Kessler who was just drafted in the first-round of the 2022 NBA Draft).
