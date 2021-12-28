Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Patrick Beverley And Josh Okogie's Official Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game
    Publish date:

    Patrick Beverley And Josh Okogie's Official Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game

    On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Boston Celtics, and Patrick Beverley has been ruled out, while Josh Okogie will be available.
    Author:

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Boston Celtics on Monday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their most important players.  

    Patrick Beverley has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

    However, they will have Josh Okogie available, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Timberwolves come into he game with a 15-17 record, and will be without many of their key players. 

    As for the Celtics, they lost last their last game on Christmas against the Milwaukee Bucks and come into Monday night with a 16-17 record.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

