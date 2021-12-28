Publish date:
Patrick Beverley And Josh Okogie's Official Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Boston Celtics, and Patrick Beverley has been ruled out, while Josh Okogie will be available.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Boston Celtics on Monday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their most important players.
Patrick Beverley has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
However, they will have Josh Okogie available, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Timberwolves come into he game with a 15-17 record, and will be without many of their key players.
As for the Celtics, they lost last their last game on Christmas against the Milwaukee Bucks and come into Monday night with a 16-17 record.
