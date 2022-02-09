Skip to main content
Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Sacramento to play the Kings on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in California to take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.   

The full lineup and injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR. 

D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns make up the starting five.

The Timberwolves come into the game on a four-game winning streak, and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.  

They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 28-25 record in 53 games.  

As for the Kings, they are struggling right now going 2-8 in their last ten games. 

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-35 record. 

