BREAKING: Timberwolves Announce Blockbuster Trade
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves have announced that they have acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz.
The deal had been reported on for nearly a week, but now it is officially done and the three-time Defensive Player of The Year is a member of the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves are coming off making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018, and they have a loaded roster with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards in addition to Gobert.
Gobert had spent his entire career with the Jazz after being drafted in 2013.
The Jazz lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
They had been a team who had been elite in the regular season over the last few years, but been unable to make a deep run in the playoffs.
The All-Star center averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season.
