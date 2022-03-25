Timberwolves Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The entire lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns will play and start in the game

The Timberwolves come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing skid, but have gone an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

