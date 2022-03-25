Timberwolves Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

Skip to main content
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.  

The entire lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns will play and start in the game   

The Timberwolves come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.  

They are in the middle of a two-game losing skid, but have gone an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

  DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. 

