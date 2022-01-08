Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Thunder
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Oklahoma to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The two teams just squared off in Minnesota in their last game, and the Timberwolves won 98-90 to advance to 18-20 in 38 games this season.
They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and recently had a lot of players out due to health and safety protocols, but have been able to keep themselves afloat in the standings even without their star players.
Now, they have most of their stars back, and they are team to watch out for to be a playoff team this year.
As for the Thunder, they are 13-24.
