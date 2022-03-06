Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The full lineup and injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's P.R. Twitter account.

The Timberwolves come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 35-29 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the west, and have a 25-37 record in the 62 games that they have played.

