    January 3, 2022
    January 3, 2022
Timberwolves Starting Lineup On Sunday
    Timberwolves Starting Lineup On Sunday

    The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are in California taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening. 

    For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Timberwolves will start Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid. 

    Coming into the game, they are 16-19 in 37 games this season, but recently have been without of a lot of their best players due to health and safety protocols. 

    Anthony Edwards returned to the lineup against the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, and had missed the prior six games. 

    D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns also remain out. 

    The team is 5-5 in their last ten games. 

