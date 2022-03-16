Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Lakers
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The full lineup for the Timberwolves against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves come into the game on a roll as they have won two games in a row, and are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
Right now, they have a 40-30 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are just 1.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
