Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Timberwolves against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the contest as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-33 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

