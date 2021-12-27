Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Boston Celtics in Minnesota on Monday evening, and on Sunday night they shared their injury report for the game.

The injury report can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account.

Seven players have been ruled out for the game, and both Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie are questionable.

Coming into the game, the Timberwolves are 15-17 in 32 games this season and the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They have a very talented big-three of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but none of them will be playing on Monday night against Boston.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 16-17 record, and lost their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas.

