Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Celtics
    Publish date:

    Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Celtics

    The Minnesota Timberwolves shared their injury report for their game on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.
    Author:

    The Minnesota Timberwolves shared their injury report for their game on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Boston Celtics in Minnesota on Monday evening, and on Sunday night they shared their injury report for the game. 

    The injury report can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account. 

    Seven players have been ruled out for the game, and both Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie are questionable. 

    Coming into the game, the Timberwolves are 15-17 in 32 games this season and the ninth seed in the Western Conference.  

    They have a very talented big-three of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but none of them will be playing on Monday night against Boston. 

    As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 16-17 record, and lost their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17284180_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Celtics

    56 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Clippers Game

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brooklyn Nets Injury Report For Monday Night

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Brooklyn Nets Won On Christmas

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_9245825_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Minnesota Timberwolves Announced The Signing Of A Former Milwaukee Bucks Star

    27 minutes ago