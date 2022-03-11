Eric Gordon's Move On LeBron James Is Going Viral

Skip to main content
Eric Gordon's Move On LeBron James Went Viral

Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets had an incredible move on LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers that is going viral.

Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets had an incredible move on LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers that is going viral.

The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Wednesday evening in overtime by a score of 139-130, and during the game Eric Gordon had an incredible move on Lebron James.     

The play, which is going viral, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.      

The Rockets picked up the win, but they are one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the last place team in the Western Conference.   

They have a 17-49 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

At home, they are 10-21 in the 31 games that they have played in Houston. 

Gordon finished the game with 15 points and two rebounds. 

For years, they were a contender, but last season they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.   

