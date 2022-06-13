Skip to main content
VIRAL: Kevin Durant's 2 Tweets About Kobe Bryant

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out two tweets to fans about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant was very active with fans on Twitter.  

In two of the tweet exchanges they spoke about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.  

Twitter user @damanr:  "Individual excellence. At every facet of the game - and the height you’ve achieved is perhaps the highest anybody ever has. Kobe is my favorite player ever - the diff between him in 05-06 vs 08-09 as an example is he imprinted his personality on every single player" 

Durant's response: "Ima be real, bean would tell u the difference between him in 06 and him 09 was the addition of pau Gasol and having a chance to really chase a chip."

Twitter user: @jrueitup: "How do you study the game and not know the improvements kobe made to his game to be a championship player after shaq?"

Durant's response: "Lol Kobe was already a championship player man cut it out"

The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors. 

The series is tied up at 2-2 and Game 5 is on Monday night at the Chase Center. 

