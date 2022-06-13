Kevin Durant's 2 Tweets About Kobe Bryant

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant was very active with fans on Twitter.

In two of the tweet exchanges they spoke about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Twitter user @damanr: "Individual excellence. At every facet of the game - and the height you’ve achieved is perhaps the highest anybody ever has. Kobe is my favorite player ever - the diff between him in 05-06 vs 08-09 as an example is he imprinted his personality on every single player"

Durant's response: "Ima be real, bean would tell u the difference between him in 06 and him 09 was the addition of pau Gasol and having a chance to really chase a chip."

Twitter user: @jrueitup: "How do you study the game and not know the improvements kobe made to his game to be a championship player after shaq?"

Durant's response: "Lol Kobe was already a championship player man cut it out"

The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

The series is tied up at 2-2 and Game 5 is on Monday night at the Chase Center.

