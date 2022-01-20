Here's How Much Kyrie Irving Just Got Fined By The NBA
The NBA has announced that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000, and the announcement can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.
Irving was fined for an interaction with a fan that took place during Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report (and the video first came from Instagram user @willswish).
The Nets lost the game 114-107, and Irving had 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
in 2011, the Cavs selected Irving with the first overall pick out of Duke, and he and LeBron James led the franchise to an NBA title in 2016.
