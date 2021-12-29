Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Big News About Wednesday's Heat-Spurs Game
    Big News About Wednesday's Heat-Spurs Game

    The NBA has announced that they have postponed Wednesday's game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.
    The announcement from the league can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

    The Heat did not have the league-required amount of available players (8).  

    Therefore, the game will be postponed to be played at a later date.  

    The Heat are 22-13 in 35 games this season, and currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture, which would be good for home-court advantage in the playoffs. 

    They are 12-4 at home, 10-9 on the road and 8-2 in their last ten games. 

    As for the Spurs, they are 14-19 in 33 games and currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.   

    They are 7-10 at home, 7-9 on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games.  

