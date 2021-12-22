Massive News About Trail Blazers-Nets Game

The NBA has announced that the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets that was scheduled for Thursday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn has been postponed.

The announcement from the league can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

In the announcement the NBA said the Nets do not have eight players available for the game, which is the requirement.

As of Wednesday, the Nets are 21-9 in their first 30 games of the season, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have yet to have Kyrie Irving play in a game this season, and Kevin Durant and James Harden have still been able to keep them as one of the elite teams in the NBA.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are 13-19 in their first 32 games and outside of the playoff picture.

