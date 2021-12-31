Publish date:
Massive News About The Warriors-Nuggets Game
The NBA has postponed the game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening.
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets were scheduled to play in Colorado on Thursday evening.
However, the game has been postponed by the NBA due to the fact that the Nuggets do not have eight available players (the league required amount).
The announcement from the league can be seen in the tweet is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.
The two teams had just played on Tuesday evening in California, and the Nuggets won the game 89-86 to advance to 17-16 on the season in 33 games.
They were expected to be a contender this season, but have had many key players in and out of the lineup.
As for the Warriors, they are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA at 27-7.
