WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry And Others Walk Into The Arena Before Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are in Massachusetts to play Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden on Wednesday evening.

Before the game, the NBA shared a video of the players walking into the arena.

The Warriors and Celtics split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center, so the series is currently tied up at 1-1.

Therefore, Game 3 is huge, because the winner will take a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth game on Friday night.

This is the first time that the Celtics have been to the Finals since 2010, while the Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

