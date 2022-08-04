Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent

On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career.

Last season was his ninth year in the NBA, and he averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Pelicans and Trail Blazers.

He was the 20th overall pick by the Bulls in the 2013 NBA Draft, and played in Chicago for the first three seasons of his career.

After that, he had a career-year for the Bucks in 2017.

He averaged 8.5 points per game on over 40% shooting from the three-point range.

He would spent three seasons with the Bucks before bouncing around the last few years with the Pistons, Hawks, Pelicans and Blazers.

There is no question that he could be a good pickup for a lot of teams around the NBA.

At this stage of free agency, it is unlikely that he would get anything more than a league minimum deal, which is essentially risk free.

He could be brought in, and if he doesn't fit easily waived or traded.

Meanwhile, the risk is worth the reward, because of his value as a role player.

He could help a young team as a good veteran in the locker room, or a contender who needs depth off the bench for the regular season and NBA Playoffs.

He is a name to keep an eye on.