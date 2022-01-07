James Harden's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 24th win of the season when they defeated the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis by a score of 129-121 on Wednesday evening.

The Nets also had their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving make his 2021-22 season debut, and he will now be a part-time player, and play in only road games.

After the win, James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo of Irving, and the post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Harden.

Harden's tweet has over 10,000 likes in less than 40 minutes.

Irving had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting, while Harden went off for 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Nets advanced to 24-12, while the Pacers fell to 14-25.

