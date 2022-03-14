Watch Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving Walking Into Nets-Knicks Game As A Fan

Watch Viral Clip Of Kyrie Irving Walking Into Nets-Knicks Game As A Fan
Kyrie Irving was ineligible to play in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, but he attended the game as a fan.
The Brooklyn Nets were in Manhattan taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and won the game by a score of 110-107.
Kyrie Irving was ineligible to play in the game, and attended the game as a spectator.
The clip of him walking to his seats (which is going viral on social media) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN.
The Nets are now on a three-game winning streak, and have a 35-33 record in the 68 games that they have played.
As for the Knicks, they fell to 28-40 in the 68 games that they've played in, which has them as the 12th seed in the east.
