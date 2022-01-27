Here's The Two Tweets Kyrie Irving Sent Out On Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets on Wednesday morning, and his posts can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving's first tweet said: "Put down the ego, and let God show you the path."
Irving's second tweet said: "My faith in God gets stronger every day. How can I fail?"
The seven-time All-Star is doing something very unique this season by only playing in road games as a part-time player.
He is not eligible to play in home games in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, because of New York City's vaccination mandate.
After missing most of the season so far, he's returned to play in seven road games, and is averaging 23.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
The Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record.
