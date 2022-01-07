Here's What Kyrie Irving Said When Asked If His Stance On Getting The Vaccine Has Changed

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening 129-121 to advance to 24-12 in 36 games this season.

However, this was Irving's first game of the season.

Due to Irving being unvaccinated, the All-Star guard is not eligible (vaccine mandate in New York City) to play in their home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the Nets had initially not allowed him to be a part-time player for road games.

Their stance changed, and they are now letting him be with the team at practice, and for games on the road.

Irving went off for 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting in the game.

After the game, Irving was asked if his stance on getting the vaccine has changed, and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time," Irving said. "It's not an ideal situation, and I'm always praying that things get figured out, and were able to come to some collective agreement whether it be with the league or just things that's going on that could help kinda ease what we're all dealing with, with COVID and the vaccine. I think everybody's feeling it, so I don't wanna make it simply about me, and simply about someone lessening the rules for me. I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are, but right now I'm just gonna take it one day at a time."