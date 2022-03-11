WATCH: Video Of Ben Simmons Heckled Outside Of Philadelphia Hotel
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off on Thursday evening in Philadelphia for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets and James Harden to the 76ers.
Simmons has been ruled out for the game against his former team, but he is in Philadelphia with the Nets.
On Thursday morning, fans were outside of the hotel that the Nets were staying at in Philadelphia, and heckled Simmons as he walked to the bus.
The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Ahn Fire Digital (the video was posted by @Thewiseguyzpodcast).
The Nets come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.