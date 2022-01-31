Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Clutch Shot Everyone Is Talking About

Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Clutch Shot Everyone Was Talking About

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night 110-106.   

However, late in the game Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable shot that cut the Warriors lead to one with nine seconds left. 

The clip of the incredible shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter. 

Irving had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and kept the Nets in the game all night. 

They had been playing without All-Stars James Harden and Kevin Durant, who were both ruled out due to injuries.  

Therefore, the performance is nothing to be ashamed of against an elite Warriors team.  

The Nets fell to 29-20 on the season in 49 games, and the Warriors advanced to 37-13 in 50 games. 

