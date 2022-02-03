Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Nets-Kings Game

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Nets-Kings Game

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings. The Nets have now lost their last six games.

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings. The Nets have now lost their last six games.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 112-101 in California to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, and they have now lost six games in a row.  

They are also just 3-7 in their last ten games. 

After the game, Kyrie Irving who had 14 points, spoke to the media (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos).  

Irving has only played in ten games this season after joining the team in the middle of the year.   

He is only a part-time player right now, because of the New York City vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  

Therefore, he only plays in road games.  

The Nets are currently 29-22 in the 51 games that they have played this season, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17609105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Another Loss For The Nets

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Wizards

1 minute ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pistons Game

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17595798_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Julius Randle And Desmond Bane Get Into A Scuffle During A Timeout

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Steph Curry Posted To Instagram After The Warriors Beat The Spurs

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17601838_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17587359_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Kings Game

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Utah Jazz Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For These 4 Players

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

27 minutes ago