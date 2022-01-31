Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Crossover In Nets-Warriors Game

The Brooklyn Nets were in San Francisco playing the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible crossover.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.

Irving and the Nets played without superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant, who were both out due to injuries.

The Warriors won 110-106, and the he Nets fell to 29-20 in the 49 games they have played, and are now the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference and have a 37-13 record in 50 games.

They are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

