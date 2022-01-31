Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About Steph Curry

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About Steph Curry

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors faced off in San Francisco at Chase Center on Saturday night, and the Warriors won the game by a final score of 110-106. 

Kyrie Irving had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Steph Curry had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.   

After the game, Irving spoke about Curry and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

"I love Steph," Irving said to reporters postgame. "The guy has completely revolutionized the game."    

Irving and Curry faced off in the NBA Finals several times over the past eight years when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

"Going against each other has been great, but I think studying each other has been even more of a special bond," Irving said.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15572379_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About Steph Curry

24 seconds ago
USATSI_16136418_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Knicks Should Trade For This Player And Turn Him Into An All-Star

1 minute ago
USATSI_17587378_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Tweeted About Joe Burrow

1 minute ago
USATSI_17553832_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Matt Stafford

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

8 hours ago
USATSI_17587328_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Not Challenging The Foul Call On Kyrie Irving

8 hours ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Willing To Trade These Players

8 hours ago
USATSI_17458537_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Crossover In Nets-Warriors Game

8 hours ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before The Nets Played The Warriors

8 hours ago