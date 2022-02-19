NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Betting Odds

NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Surprising Betting Odds
The NBA 3-point Contest will take place on Saturday night during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game weekend. Trae Young (Hawks), C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Fred VanVleet (Raptors), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Patty Mills (Nets) and Luke Kennard (Clippers) round out the contestants.
The NBA 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the NBA's 2022 All-Star Game Weekend.
Participants:
- Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers) +450 odds to win
- Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets) +450 odds to win
- Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) +500 odds to win
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) +550 odds to win
- Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) +550 odds to win
- Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) +650 odds to win
- C.J. McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) +950 odds to win
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) +1200 odds to win
Four All-Stars (Young, LaVine, VanVleet, Towns) are in the contest, but none of them are in the top-two favorites.
VanVleet is third and Young is fourth, but role players Kennard and Mills are the favorites to win the contest with the same +450 odds.
While that probably is the right placement, it is still a surprise that the bigger name players are not higher up on the list.
Therefore, there is clearly some value to be had in betting on some of the stars.
