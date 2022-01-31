Pelicans And Cavs Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference, and have an 18-31 record in 48 games played on the season.

As for the Cavs, they are one of the best surprises in the NBA so far this season.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-20 record in 50 games.

