Skip to main content
Pelicans And Cavs Starting Lineups

Pelicans And Cavs Starting Lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Pelicans come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference, and have an 18-31 record in 48 games played on the season. 

As for the Cavs, they are one of the best surprises in the NBA so far this season. 

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-20 record in 50 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Cavs Starting Lineups

just now
USATSI_14771208_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update About Joe Ingles

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16136418_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Knicks Should Trade For This Player And Turn Him Into An All-Star

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17213559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

11 minutes ago
USATSI_15887177_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Knicks Game

12 minutes ago
USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted

1 hour ago
USATSI_17413747_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Wizards Reportedly Want To Trade This Player

1 hour ago