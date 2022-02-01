Pelicans And Pistons Starting Lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
As for the Pistons, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Both teams will likely miss the playoffs this season, because they are at the bottom of their respective conferences.
The Pelicans are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-32 record in the 50 games that they have played.
As for the Pistons, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-37 record in the 49 games that they have played.
