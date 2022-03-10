Pelicans And Magic's Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic are facing off in Louisiana on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-38 record in the 65 games that they have played this season.  

As for the Magic, they are the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 16-50 record in the 66 games that they have played this season.  

