Pelicans And Suns Starting Lineups For Game 5

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Arizona, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The series is currently knotted up at 2-2 after the Pelicans had a massive win at home in Louisiana at Smoothie King Center in Louisiana on Sunday evening.

Coming into the series, there was not much excitement about the ninth seed (who won their way through the play-in tournament) facing off with the best team in the NBA.

However, the Pelicans won Game 2 in a massive upset, and the Suns have been without All-Star guard Devin Booker.

Therefore, this young and hungry Pelicans team has the door open for them to pull off the incredible upset in the series.

They have also done all of this without their best player 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, who has not played in a single game so far this season.

Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while the Pelicans missed the playoffs.

