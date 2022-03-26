Pelicans Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their final injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Pelicans come into the game as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-42 record.

