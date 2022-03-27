Pelicans Starting Lineup And Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California facing off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full injury report for the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Pelicans are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

