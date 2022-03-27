Pelicans Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Lakers
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Los Angeles, California, to take on the Lakers on Sunday evening.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in California facing off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full injury report for the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Pelicans are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.