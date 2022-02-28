Here's What C.J. McCollum Said After The Pelicans Won

The New Orleans Pelicans had a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-95 on Sunday night in California.

After the game, C.J. McCollum, who was playing his seventh game with the Pelicans, was interviewed by ESPN and the clip of what he said can be watched here.

"They've accepted me with open arms," McCollum said of New Orleans. "The food is tremendous, the people are great, and we're putting together some winning basketball and winning culture with Willie."

McCollum was drafted in 2013, and had spent his entire NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers prior to being traded earlier this month.

On the evening, he had 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The Pelicans have won two games in a row, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

