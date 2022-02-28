Skip to main content
Here's What C.J. McCollum Said After The Pelicans Won

C.J. McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans blew out the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans had a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-95 on Sunday night in California.  

After the game, C.J. McCollum, who was playing his seventh game with the Pelicans, was interviewed by ESPN and the clip of what he said can be watched here. 

"They've accepted me with open arms," McCollum said of New Orleans. "The food is tremendous, the people are great, and we're putting together some winning basketball and winning culture with Willie."

McCollum was drafted in 2013, and had spent his entire NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers prior to being traded earlier this month. 

On the evening, he had 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. 

The Pelicans have won two games in a row, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

