Skip to main content
Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Pelicans enter the game as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-43 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17811802_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Shocking Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17902734_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17762334_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17863399_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Nuggets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17674406
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Trail Blazers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17988231_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup And Injury Report

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17993516_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago