Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans come into the night as the tenth seed in the west with a 29-41 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and 13-21 on the road.

As for the Hawks, they are 35-35 in 70 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the east.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and 23-13 at home.

The Related stories on NBA basketball