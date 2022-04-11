Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans enter the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-45 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball