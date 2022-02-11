Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Miami Heat in Louisiana on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
C.J. McCollum will make his debut for the Pelicans, and be in the starting lineup after being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the week.
The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-32 record in 54 games played this season and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
They have not had Zion Williamson play in any games yet this season, but whenever he returns they will have a big-three of Brandon Ingram, Williamson and McCollum.
