The Pelicans Have Signed A Former Nets And Clippers Player

On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract.

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Gabriel played for both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season, and averaged 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in seven games.

Last season he played 21 games for the Pelicans, which is the most games he has played for one team in his NBA entire career so far.

He has also had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

In the 58 games that the he has played in his career he has averages of 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

He played his college basketball at the University of Kentucky, and went undrafted in 2018.

Related stories on NBA basketball