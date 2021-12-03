Knicks And Bulls Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday evening.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Bulls can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The starting lineup for the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference at 14-8, and after missing the playoffs for every season since 2017, they appear poised to end the drought this season.

As for the Knicks they have slowed down a bit since starting the season at 5-1.

They come into the game with a 11-10 record.

