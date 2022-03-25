Knicks And Heat's Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Heat can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Heat, they are the top seed in the east with a 47-26 record with the 73 games that they have played.

