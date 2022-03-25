Knicks And Heat's Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.    

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Heat can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Heat, they are the top seed in the east with a 47-26 record with the 73 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

