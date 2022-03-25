Knicks And Heat's Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Knicks
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Heat
The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Heat, they are the top seed in the east with a 47-26 record with the 73 games that they have played.
