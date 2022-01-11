Knicks And Spurs Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineups for Monday night.
The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in New York City on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
As for the Knicks, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Spurs are 15-24 on the season in 39 games, and they are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
If the playoffs were right now, they would be in the play-in tournament.
As for the Knicks, they come into the game at 19-21 in 40 games, and they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.