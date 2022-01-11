Knicks And Spurs Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in New York City on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

As for the Knicks, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Spurs are 15-24 on the season in 39 games, and they are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

If the playoffs were right now, they would be in the play-in tournament.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game at 19-21 in 40 games, and they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

