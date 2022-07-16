Skip to main content
TRADE: New York Knicks Announce Deal Involving 6th Overall Pick

The New York Knicks announced their trade with the Detroit Pistons.

On Monday, the New York Knicks officially announced the trade that they made with the Detroit Pistons.  

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic and a future second round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Alec Burks, center Nerlens Noel, two future second round picks and cash considerations." 

Burks and Noel have both been key players for the Knicks over the last few seasons. 

They both helped the Knicks finish 41-31 ( and as the fourth seed) in the Eastern Conference in 2021.      

That was the first time that the franchise had made the NBA Playoffs since the 2013 season when they had All-Star Carmelo Anthony.  

This past season, this missed the playoffs and were the 11th seed in the east, so they also missed the play-in tournament.   

Burks averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. 

He also shot over 40% from the three-point range and played in 81 games. 

As for Noel, he was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. 

Last season, he played 25 games and averaged 3.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. 

He was also stellar on defense, averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. 

As for the Pistons, they are in a total rebuilding mode and have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. 

They are led by 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham, who averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season. 

