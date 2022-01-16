Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The New York Knicks are in Atlanta to take on the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game with a 21-21 record in 42 games this season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After starting out the season 5-1, they had struggled for quite some time.

However, in their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3, and they are on a two-game winning streak.

The two teams played in the first round of the postseason last year, and the Hawks won the series 4-1 in five games.

