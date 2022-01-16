Skip to main content
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The New York Knicks are facing off with the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday night.

The New York Knicks are facing off with the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday night.

The New York Knicks are in Atlanta to take on the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

The Knicks come into the game with a 21-21 record in 42 games this season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

After starting out the season 5-1, they had struggled for quite some time. 

However, in their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3, and they are on a two-game winning streak. 

The two teams played in the first round of the postseason last year, and the Hawks won the series 4-1 in five games.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

11 seconds ago
USATSI_17177644_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Nets Starting Lineups

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17322953_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17485726_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Thunder Game

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

13 minutes ago
USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17292080_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

57 minutes ago
USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

1 hour ago
USATSI_17458526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

1 hour ago