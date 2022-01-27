Skip to main content
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Heat

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The New York Knicks are in Miami to play the Heat.

The New York Knicks are in Miami to play the Heat.

The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Knicks were 41-31 last season, and finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Therefore, there were high expectations that their success would continue this season, but that has not been the case. 

If the playoffs started right now, they would not qualify because they are the 11th seed in the east. 

They have a 23-25 record in 48 games played on the year. 

As for the Heat, they are the top seed in the conference with a 30-17 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17262245_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Heat

13 seconds ago
USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Nuggets-Nets Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17553784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Vucevic's Injury Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Hawks Game

24 minutes ago
USATSI_16987776_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs And Bucks Starting Lineups

42 minutes ago
USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Nuggets

55 minutes ago
USATSI_16008479_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_16986466_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

1 hour ago