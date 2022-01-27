Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Heat
The New York Knicks are in Miami to play the Heat.
The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks were 41-31 last season, and finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Therefore, there were high expectations that their success would continue this season, but that has not been the case.
If the playoffs started right now, they would not qualify because they are the 11th seed in the east.
They have a 23-25 record in 48 games played on the year.
As for the Heat, they are the top seed in the conference with a 30-17 record.
