3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

The New York Knicks went 41-31 last season and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.

Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Coach of The Year, and the young team looked like they were just getting started building a foundation.

Therefore, there were high hopes for them this season to continue their success.

They began the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1 in their first six games, but have fallen off of a cliff since with a 7-15 record in their last 22 games, and a 12-16 record on the season, which has them sitting outside of the playoff picture.

I believe that the Knicks need to make a trade for a guard.

Three players I think the Knicks should try to trade for:

1.) Bradley Beal: The All-Star on the Washington Wizards is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game on the season. He is 28-years-old right in the middle of his prime, and is a three-time All-Star. The Wizards have gotten off to a good start to the new season and have a 15-13 record, but if they are to go on a losing streak they should consider trading him. His value has never been higher, and the Wizards have been stuck in the middle of the pack for the last few seasons. As for the Knicks, he would make life so much easier for Julius Randle, Derrick Rose and R.J. Barrett. The only con is the fact that the Knicks might have to give up too much to get him if he became available.

2.) Damian Lillard: The superstar point guard is 31-years-old, and the Trail Blazers are trending downwards. Instead of improving off of their 2019 season that saw them make the Western Conference Finals, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and are 11-17 this season. They do not look anything close to a contender, and they might even struggle to make the playoffs this season. Lillard would be the perfect player for the Knicks, because he is a star, and would give the Knicks a face of a franchise that they have not had since Carmelo Anthony. Just like Beal, if Lillard ever became available, the cost for him would be enormous. The Knicks also have a better supporting than the Trail Blazers and Lillard could come in and take them to the next level.

3.) Buddy Hield: The Sacramento Kings shooting guard is nowhere near the caliber of player that Lillard and Beal are, but he is on the same caliber of them shooting wise. The former Oklahoma star is a career 40% three-point shooter, and would help the Knicks spread the floor. They simply do not have enough shooting from their star players. Hield could thrive in their offense, and become an even better version of himself. While he may not change the franchise the way Lillard or Beal could, he would also cost a lot less to acquire.